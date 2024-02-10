Monster Jam Track uses 6,000 tons of dirt from Raymond James Stadium parking lots

What does it take to turn the home turf of the Tampa Bay Bucs, into a Monster Jam track that allows world-class drivers to tear up the dirt for two days?

According to Monster Jam's Senior Director of Global Operations, Jayme Dalsing, it's a monster-sized team effort.

"We fortunately have a great crew that does this across the world," Dalsing stressed. "Especially in a great stadium like Raymond James, we try to take the most care to protect the floor and to protect the stadium, it takes about a week to set it up, and then you have a great track like we have here."

Dalsing said one of the questions he and his team get the most is where all of this dirt comes from. Well, it actually comes from one of Raymond James Stadium's very own parking lots right across the street.

"In every city that we go to we typically have dirt that is stored around the stadium somewhere," Dalsing explained. "Sometimes it's 30 minutes away, sometimes right out in the parking lot like here in Tampa, we're very thankful to work with Raymond James and store it in their south lot."

Over the course of prep week, crews end up carting about 250 truck loads with 6,000 tons of dirt inside.

"We actually go over the turf," Dalsing added. "So, we cover it up with some plastic, and then put plywood on top of that and then put the dirt on top of that."

The stadium is transformed into an action-packed motorsport experience like no other.

If you aren't able to check out Saturday's show, another will take place at Raymond James on Sunday at 2 p.m. For more information, click here.