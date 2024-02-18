61-year-old man shot, Highlands County deputies investigating death

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office says they found a man dead inside a Sebring home overnight.

Detectives say around 2:40 a.m., deputies and EMS were dispatched to a home on Muriel Avenue for a "no vitals" call.

When first responders arrived, they found 61-year-old Darron "Darryl" Taylor inside the home, dead from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call 863-402-7200 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.

Anonymous tips can be left via the HCSO smartphone app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-400-TIPS (8477), or on www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com by clicking on "Submit A Tip" tab. The free "P3tips" app is another way to submit tips anonymously.

