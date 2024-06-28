62 arrested in Lakeland fentanyl trafficking operation, Sheriff Grady Judd says

Press play above to watch Sheriff Grady Judd's press conference. It is expected to start at 10 a.m. E.T.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to discuss details of a multi-agency fentanyl trafficking investigation that landed 62 people in handcuffs.

‘Operation Rooske, A Family Affair,’ as the Polk County Sheriff's Office dubbed it, resulted in the arrest of 62 people, multiple search warrants, the shutdown of two businesses used to launder drug proceeds, and the seizure of weapons and drugs.

READ: Tracking the Tropics: Atlantic disturbance could strengthen into Tropical Storm Beryl this weekend

According to PCSO, the investigation dismantled a Lakeland-based fentanyl drug trafficking operation (DTO).

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Florida Attorney General's Office of Statewide Prosecution, and Attorney General Ashley Moody coordinated the investigation with PCSO.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

FOX 13 will provide live coverage of the press conference.