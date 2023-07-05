64 suspects arrested in Citrus County drug bust that seized enough fentanyl to kill 100k

Enough fentanyl to kill more than 100,000 people is now off the streets in Citrus County. Sheriff Mike Prendergast said the suspects involved are some of the county's biggest drug kingpins, dealers, users and abusers.

"I am utterly appalled to look at the photos of 64 individuals, who went out and trafficked fentanyl, trafficked methamphetamine and other dangerous narcotics to members of our community," Sheriff Prendergast said.

The operation with the U.S. Marshal's Office known as "Summer in the Slammer" began on June 14 with the arrest of Justin Wilkerson. The sheriff's says he drove off from a traffic stop and tried to run over a deputy which led to an officer-involved shooting.

READ: Grandparents of 7-year-old killed on Courtney Campbell Causeway plead for justice: ‘These people have to pay’

"He had a firearm on him, and he also had ammunition, which is absolutely something that we don't want to see a convicted felon have in his or her possession anywhere in our community," Prendergast said.

The main drugs seized in the operation were meth and fentanyl – something the sheriff says is becoming more potent and more prevalent, because it's cheap to make. The charges range from intent to sell to drug trafficking and possession.

The sheriff said in just a month, the operation seized enough fentanyl to kill more than 100,000 people.

"That number should scare everybody. That is staggering, but it's a testament to how hard the sheriff and his deputies work to keep these streets clean," Florida's 5th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Bill Gladson said.

MORE: Tampa doctor proposing to high school crush nearly 60 years later goes viral on TikTok

According to the sheriff, the drugs are mainly coming from the U.S. Mexico border. He said he wants to see lawmakers take more action to get a stronger hold on the opioid crisis.

"It's time for the people in Washington, D.C., to wake up and start taking care of business, to protect our citizens so that we can get this scourge of fentanyl off of the streets of Citrus County, off of the streets of the great state of Florida, and off of the streets of the United States of America," Prendergast said.