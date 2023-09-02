66-year-old Zephyrhills man killed in three-vehicle crash, Florida Highway Patrol says

article

On Friday afternoon, a 66-year-old man was killed in a car crash in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 3:34 p.m. on US-301.

A pickup truck was traveling northbound on US-301, while a sedan driven by the 66-year-old man was traveling southbound on US-301, according to FHP.

North of Wire Road, the truck driver lost control of their vehicle when changing lanes, FHP said.

As a result, the pickup truck traveled through the grass median and collided with the sedan.

Upon impact, the truck overturned while the sedan rotated and was struck along its left side by an SUV, according to FHP.