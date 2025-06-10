7-Eleven robbed at gunpoint, Sarasota deputies searching for suspect
SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who deputies say walked into a 7-Eleven and pulled out a gun before getting away with cash.
The backstory:
According to SCSO, the robbery happened shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday at the convenience store in the 700 block of Honore Ave.
Deputies say the armed man walked in wearing a black scarf over his face and took money from the register, then got away in an older black model vehicle.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 18 and 30 years old wearing a gray hoodie and jeans.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call SCSO's Criminal Investigations Bureau at 941-861-4900 or call CrimeStoppers at 941-366-TIPS.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
