7-Eleven robbed at gunpoint, Sarasota deputies searching for suspect

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who deputies say walked into a 7-Eleven and pulled out a gun before getting away with cash.

The backstory:

According to SCSO, the robbery happened shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday at the convenience store in the 700 block of Honore Ave.

Deputies say the armed man walked in wearing a black scarf over his face and took money from the register, then got away in an older black model vehicle.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says a man robbed 7-Eleven off Honore Ave. early Tuesday.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 18 and 30 years old wearing a gray hoodie and jeans.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call SCSO's Criminal Investigations Bureau at 941-861-4900 or call CrimeStoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

