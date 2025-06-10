South Tampa bank robbery under investigation by police and FBI

The Brief A South Tampa bank robbery is being investigated by Tampa police and the FBI. It happened at the Synovus Bank on Neptune Street on Tuesday morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tampa police at 813-231-6130 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS. Reference case number: 25-328975.



Tampa police and the FBI are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank on Neptune Street on Tuesday morning.

The backstory:

It happened around 9:20 a.m. at the Synovus Bank, located in the 4000 block of W. Neptune Street in Tampa.

Police said a man walked into the bank wearing multiple layers of clothing, a dark-colored hoodie, jeans, gloves, a white bandanna and sunglasses covering his face.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department

The suspect, according to TPD, approached the teller, implying he was armed, though no weapon was seen. Investigators say he demanded money and took off with cash.

The suspect was last seen leaving the area on an e-bike, possibly heading northbound.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tampa police at 813-231-6130 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS. Reference case number: 25-328975.

