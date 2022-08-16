7-Eleven's 'Bring Your Own Cup Day' returns for 2nd time this year for Slurpee fans

article

7-Eleven is reviving its Bring Your Own Cup Day for a second time this year.

The day is currently set for Saturday, Aug. 27, and comes three months after the convenience store chain reestablished the day in Canada, which had gone on a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

August’s Bring Your Own Cup Day in the U.S. also follows the return of 7-Eleven Day (aka Free Slurpee Day) – which is observed each year on July 11 – after 47 days.

A CHILD IS BORN IN WEST VIRGINIA ON 7/11 IN A 7-ELEVEN PARKING LOT: 'WOW!'

The company canceled its Free Slurpee Day in 2020 and 2021, also due to pandemic concerns.

"We know that Slurpee drinks are a summertime staple for customers, so we're bringing back BYOC Day to celebrate the popular frozen beverage for a second time this summer following a very successful Slurpee Day," Dennis Phelps, 7-Eleven’s proprietary beverages senior product director, said in a statement.

Bring Your Own Cup Day participants were last able to get Slurpees poured into pre-owned cups at 7-Eleven locations in Canada in May 2022, and the day was extended into a two-day event.

SONIC DRIVE-IN BRINGS BACK FAN-FAVORITE PICKLE JUICE SLUSH FOR LIMITED TIME

"We want customers to build the Slurpee drink of their dreams while having fun with their vessel of choice – and we can't wait to see some of the creative cups they come up with," Phelps added.

The press announcement for Bring Your Own Cup Day says customers can bring whatever cup or container they wish, whether it be a cookie jar or fishbowl.

All that matters is that a customer’s chosen cup is clean, leak-proof and fits upright under the dispenser hole in the Slurpee machine, which has a 10-inch diameter, according to 7-Eleven.

7-ELEVEN WORKER RECEIVES HOME-COOKED MEAL FROM WOMAN IN TIKTOK VIDEO

The chain’s press release states that Bring Your Own Cup Day is reserved for 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members and will be hosted at participating 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway locations .

Eligible customers who find a participating location will be able to snag a Slurpee in any cup of their choice for $1.99 .

FILE - An illustration of two 7-Eleven Slurpees on Oct. 27, 2010 in Washington, D.C. (Photo credit: TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The company’s signature Slurpee flavors include Blue Raspberry, Cherry, Pina Colada or Coca-Cola while the seasonal offering is Mango Lemonade. Even better, 7-Eleven says customers are allowed to mix flavors if they wish to.

7-Eleven, Inc. is an American convenience store chain that's headquartered in Irving, Texas.

The company has more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada that are operated, franchised and licensed.

Get updates to this story on FOXBusiness.com.