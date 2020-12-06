7-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run accident

article

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a 7-year-old boy.

The crash happened Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Regency Park Boulevard and King Arthur Drive in Port Richey.

Troopers say the suspect was described as a white male operating an orange and black motorcycle. Evidence recovered at the crash site indicates the motorcycle may be a 2018-2020 model Kawasaki Ninja 400.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS or 800-873-TIPS.

