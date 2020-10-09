70-foot deep New Port Richey hole continues to grow

article

The depression in New Port Richey near Little Road is still growing as of Friday.

”We don’t know when it’s going to stop. Mother Nature has not said stop yet,” said Andrew Fossa, Emergency Management Director.

Now listed at 42-feet wide and 70-feet deep, the large hole on private-property on Spring Haven Boulevard, is inching closer and closer to the very busy Little Road. Just to be safe, one of the lanes has been taken out of commission.

“There's still vibration going thru the ground with the big vehicles going through there…that does not help the situation,” said Fossa.

Next door, the Varsity Sports club is back open. It did initially close down and the outdoor patio is still off-limits.

“It is absolutely crazy just how the land can just sink right out from underneath and no ending to it,” said Todd Nellermoe, a nearby resident.

How the property owners and engineers are going to fix it, is still in the works. The cause of the depression is unclear.

