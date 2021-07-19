70-year-old Florida man wins $4.6 million from $10 scratch-off lotto ticket he bought from Publix

article

A 70-year-old Florida man bought a $10 scratch-off lotto ticket at his local Publix -- and ended up becoming a multi-millionaire.

The Florida Lottery says Howard Tenen, from Plantation, claimed the first top prize in the "$5,000 A Week For Life" scratch-off game.

The Broward County resident chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,660,000.

Tenen purchased the ticket from a Publix supermarket, which will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The "$5,000 A Week For Life" scratch-off ticket costs $10.

