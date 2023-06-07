70-year-old Tampa photography company continues legacy

A Tampa company is helping customers preserve cherished memories.

Sellers has worked at the Golden Triangle Photo company over the last few decades.

"I just knew I grew up and there was labs, and working in those labs, you know, all my life is what I've pretty much done," shared Sellers.

Sellers' father got him into the family business.

His journey started in the '50s with his father.

"In the ‘60s, ’70s or ‘80s, ’90s, if you lived in Tampa, you knew Golden Triangle," Sellers said.

The company was a retail camera store and full-service photo lab, developing film and providing supplies to local schools and the military.

"We were processing probably 250 rolls of film a day, you know, back in the ‘70s and ’80s. So it was big business. We had drive thru windows, you know, where people could drop off, pick them up, they drop them off in the morning, pick them up in the afternoon," explained Sellers.

Times have changed for the 70-year-old company. In 2017, lifelong family friend Kelly Winterling, came on board to expand their services.

"Now we do a lot of digital conversions where we transfer a lot of old videos, like tapes and photo," said Winterling. "Photos are probably the biggest thing right now that people are wanting to transfer to digital slides film."

They have plans to keep the business going for another 70 years.

"Kelly stepped up and took this business to the next level and keeping it all digitized and stuff," shared Sellers.

The company is innovating to remain a Tampa favorite.

"It's an honor to be able to carry the legacy of both Sam and his father in serving the Tampa area because it has been such a staple company for so long," Winterling added.

Restoring moments for their Tampa Bay customers is Golden Triangle's mission.

