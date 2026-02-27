73-year-old man and dog rescued from burning mobile home: TSFR

article

The Brief Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue (TSFR) saved a man and dog from a mobile home fire on Thursday night. TSFR responded to a structure fire on River Village Drive around 9:35 p.m. The 73-year-old man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.



Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue (TSFR) saved a man and a dog from a mobile home fire on Thursday night.

What we know:

According to TSFR, a report came in of the mobile home fire, with one person trapped inside around 9:35 p.m. on Thursday night. When crews arrived, they noticed heavy smoke coming from the mobile home.

TSFR was able to find a 73-year-old man on the couch in the living room and a dog in the bedroom.

READ MORE: Pasco County fire inspector trains search and rescue dog to join 'Task Force Four'

The man was taken to the Tampa General Hospital Burn and Trauma Center in critical condition, while the dog was transported by Tarpon Springs Police Department to the emergency vet.

What we don't know:

TSFR say they extinguished a kitchen fire, but are still investigating the cause.

No other injuries were reported from the fire and no other information was given about the man or dog's status.