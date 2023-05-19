$740 million worth of improvements needed for nearly 200 Tampa parks

The city of Tampa is looking at what needs to happen to keep its nearly 200 parks in top shape, and the master plan estimates the improvements at more than $740 million.

"There’s something to be said for a government saying this area is going to be for the public and developers are not going to take it. That’s what a park is," said Luis Viera, the Tampa city council member for District 7.

He said Tampa’s 191 parks are not all created equal. He listened to the parks and recreation master plan at Thursday’s city council meeting. It highlights the need for renovations and repairs across the green spaces over the next 15 to 20 years.

READ: 'We'll see them again': Last living Ray brother diagnosed with AIDS in 80s passes away

"As the district person from District 7, obviously what stuck out for me was the big gap between other districts and District 7. Whenever it comes to city parks, District 7 was found to have 11 parks, one of which is undeveloped in K-Bar Ranch, versus 50 or more in each of the other districts in the city of Tampa," said Viera.

Viera said the study confirmed the narrative of his diverse district feeling undervalued.

"Part of the response is New Tampa has a lot of neighborhood parks and those are privately paid for through HOAs or CDDs. Those are not city of Tampa parks," said Viera. "You shouldn’t have to live in a gated community to have access to a park."

The master plan is not final and the consultants who put together the study got feedback from Tampa communities. The study found some residents would even be willing to pay $5 to $10 a month for better parks, according to consultants during the council meeting.

MORE; New breed of termites invading South Tampa

"There are folks who may talk about raising taxes for new parks. I personally oppose that," Viera said, adding that extra funding should go toward transportation and public safety. "Whenever it comes to parks and recreation, we can do with what we’ve got and what we’ve got is plenty. But we’ve got to make better use of our money."

The mayor’s office said the plan is very broad, and it’s a long-term goal. So, in the process, Viera hopes north Tampa and New Tampa get attention.

"I specifically mention the communities of K-Bar Ranch which are far out north. There’s about 20, 30, or 40 acres of undeveloped land out there which are set aside for a park, and I’d love to see that funded in this year’s budget," said Viera.

The city of Tampa’s mayor’s office said the city will have some community meetings to hear what residents have to say about the parks and recreation master plan.