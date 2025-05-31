75,000 items of Tampa Bay Rays memorabilia sell out fast at the team's largest yard sale ever

The Brief For $20, fans were able to stuff a bag with as many items as they could get. Everything sold out by 12 p.m. despite the event planning to run from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.



The Tampa Bay Rays had what they're calling their largest charity yard sale ever. From hats to bobbleheads to t-shirts, all were up for grabs Saturday outside Tropicana Field.

The backstory:

A few thousand Tampa Bay Rays fans wasted no time snatching up any memorabilia they could get.

"I have a great haul. We got some cups. We've also got a few things for the Rowdies as well as t-shirts, baseball caps," Rays fan Ella Landegger said.

On Saturday, the team hosted what they say is their largest charity yard sale ever in the parking lot of Tropicana Field.

What they're saying:

"Probably twice as big as any yard sale that we've had at a FanFest, maybe three times as big. We have items going back to 1998. We have items from the green 2000 era. We have it from this year. The amount of range of items we have is incredible," Rays Baseball Foundation Executive Director David Egles said.

Everything from charms for Crocs sandals to t-shirts were available. More than 75,000 items were cleaned out of the stadium and put up for sale to make way for the city to begin construction on the new roof.

For $20 each, fans were able to stuff a bag with as many items as they could fit.

"I was excited just to get some memorabilia and just hang out," Rays fan Reed Fox said. "A lot of people and a lot of empty boxes because we got here late."

But for some fans, the gear went much quicker than expected. The yard sale was planned to go on from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. but by noon everything was gone.

"I didn't know what to expect to be honest with you. As far as what the memorabilia was going to be, how much was going to be here, but I maybe expected about a thousand people. It looks like they're five thousand, six thousand. I mean, it's crazy," Rays fan Joe Fox said.

What's next:

The Tampa Bay Rays later said they were overwhelmed by the support and incredible turnout. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the yard sale will go to the Rays Baseball Foundation.

"The Rays Baseball Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of those in need within our community with a focus on education, youth development, social responsibility and wellness. The support today allows us to continue our meaningful work," Egles said.

The Source: The Tampa Bay Rays and Rays Baseball Foundation.

