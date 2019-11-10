82-year-old man with dementia found in Hillsborough County after going missing from Venice

article

Investigators say they have found an 82-year-old man with dementia who went missing in Venice on Sunday.

Sarasota County deputies said Richard Kelly went missing from his home around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said Kelly has dementia and has not been able to drive for some time.

But when his wife noticed he was missing, she also realized their car was also gone.

The sheriff's office said Kelly was found safe just before 6 p.m. in Hillsborough County.