84-year-old driver, her passenger died following U.S. 19 crash in Clearwater

Two females have passed away following a deadly crash on U.S. Highway 19 Sunday evening, troopers said.

Just after 6 p.m. Sunday, 84-year-old Diane Pires was heading southbound on U.S. 19 in a 2013 Volvo T6. She had a female passenger, later identified as 69-year-old Diana Rakauskas. Both were from Kingston, Massachusetts, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Pires was in the left turn lane of Royal Boulevard and turned left into the path of another vehicle, a 2011 Audi A8, that was heading northbound on U.S. 19. Troopers said the right of the Volvo collided with the front of the Audi, driven by a 56-year-old man from Palm Harbor.

Troopers said Rakauskas passed away at the scene. Pires was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital where she passed away.

The driver of the Audi had minor injuries and was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital.

