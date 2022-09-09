9/11 artifact exhibit arrives in New Port Richey

article

To mark 21 years after the September 11th attacks on America, an exhibit featuring artifacts from the World Trade Center is opening Friday in New Port Richey's Sims Park. The exhibit also includes guided tours from FDNY Firefighters who responded to Ground Zero.

The exhibit will be open Friday beginning at 9 am until after the City’s Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Sunday.

According to organizers, since 2013, the Tunnel to Towers 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit has traveled the country reminding and informing Americans about what happened on the day that changed America forever.

"Tours are conducted by retired New York City Firefighters who bravely responded to the events on that fateful day," the organization said. "They share their stories of what happened that day and the days after, bringing history to life for those who were born after September 11th or are too young to remember it. The 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit is instrumental in reminding us all why we should never forget."

The 83-foot tractor-trailer transforms into a 1,100-square-foot exhibit that features World Trade Center Steel, an aluminum facade from the buildings, radio transmissions from first responders, and items found in the rubble after the Twin Towers collapsed.

Here is a breakdown of the hours:

Friday, September 9: 9 a.m. open until 5 p.m.

Saturday, September 10: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, September 11: 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. CLOSED for a remembrance ceremony from 2:00-3:00 p.m. in Sims Park and re-opens from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.