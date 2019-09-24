90-year-old attacked in Michigan condo by intruder 'wanting to see someone die'

article

A 90-year-old man was attacked in his home by an intruder who said he wanted to see someone die before he killed himself, Rochester Hills police said.

Police were called Monday, Sept. 23 for a welfare check to the 1600 block of Huntington Park, which is near Old Perch Road and Walton Boulevard. A man told police he saw his elderly neighbor's lower level window was broken, and that there was blood on the front door.

Police came to the home and heard a faint voice yelling for help.

Inside, police found a body on their way to find the person yelling for help. Police eventually located a 90-year-old man in one of the rooms who was visibly hurt.

He told police he heard glass break, went to investigate and was attacked by the suspect. The suspect used furniture to go after him and said he wanted to see someone die before he killed himself.

The 90-year-old pretended to be dead and the suspect stopped the attack. Soon after, the suspect collapsed and died from wounds he got when he came through the victim's window.

The man told police he has no idea who the intruder was.

Advertisement

Police haven't yet named the suspect, but say he was a 44-year-old man from Rochester Hills.

The 90-year-old was taken to the hospital where he's in serious condition.

Police are continuing to investigate.