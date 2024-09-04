911 caller saw video of fight between co-workers who killed each other on Lido Key: 'His head was bloody'

Two men, a 32-year-old and a 50-year-old, were found dead at a rental on Lido Key Tuesday morning.

Officers with the Sarasota Police Department lined the 700 block of South Boulevard of the Presidents around 9 a.m.

Sarasota police said the men were co-workers and had come to the area for work, but a fight between the two resulted in them taking each other's lives.

"They were not working on this house, it looks like possibly coming here for work and their employer had booked them a stay here," said Cynthia McLaughlin with the Sarasota Police Dept.

Surveillance video from inside and outside the home gave investigators a look into what happened.

"It would be logical to assume each was armed but again, we are very early on in the investigation. We don’t have both weapons," said McLaughlin on Tuesday.

Officers found one knife on scene.

Newly released 911 calls reveal more about what happened between the men and how their bodies were found.

The owner of the Airbnb called police after he saw security footage of the men fighting.

"I got a number of alerts from last night around 12:30. One of the guests ran out of the house. It looked like his head was bloody, and he had blood on his shirt and then the next clip I have and the only other clip I have is the other person came out and got into a fist fight in front of my house," said the caller.

He said the men fell into trees while fighting before they stood up and started yelling at each other.

A woman who lives at Chateau Village also called police and reported that a maid found a "young man's" body.

"Pretty sure he’s dead because there’s no skin color, very pale," shared a male resident who said he was told to go to the rental by another owner.

According to the resident, the man's body was outside near a black pickup truck.

