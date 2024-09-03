Co-workers kill one another on Lido Key, Sarasota police investigating

On Tuesday morning, Sally Esser walked out her front door and found crime scene tape.

"I didn’t hear anything, I live right next door. I was taking the trash out and that’s when I saw all the officers," she said.

Officers with the Sarasota Police Department lined the 700 block of South Boulevard of the Presidents on Lido Key.

Two men, a 32-year old and a 50-year old, were found dead at a rental.

"I found out some information. Just a very very scary answer that I got and It’s just really sad that it happened and I’m sorry that it happened to these two people," said Esser.

Sarasota Police said someone who had access to the home found the men around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

"What it appears in this incident where they were arguing they did end up taking each other’s lives. It’s a very tragic situation," said Cynthia McLaughlin with the Sarasota Police Dept.

Investigators said the men were co-workers and had come to the area for work.

"They were not working on this house, it looks like possibly coming here for work and their employer had booked them a stay here," said McLaughlin.

Surveillance video from inside and outside the home is giving investigators a look into what happened. They said there is still more to uncover.

"It would be logical to assume each was armed but again we are very early on in the investigation. We don’t have both weapons," said McLaughlin.

Officers found one knife on scene.

For those who live here it’s a tragic situation, they’re still trying to comprehend.

"I feel bad for the families, I feel bad for these two men, I feel bad that this incident happened especially on our quiet little Lido," said Esser.

