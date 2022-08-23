92-year-old plans first skydive in honor daughter who passed away from leukemia

Rose Mary Bond's photo albums are full of snapshots from different adventures. There are photos of the 92-year-old ziplining, parasailing and riding camels, all while traveling the world, and she hopes to add some new photos next week.

"It's on my bucket list," she said.

Bond plans to skydive for the first time in her life at Jump Florida Skydiving in Lake Wales on August 31. The date has a special meaning to her family.

"I thought I would do it in honor of my daughter, Greta Kristine, and her birthday is the day we're jumping," she said.

Rose Mary Bond's daughter, Greta Christine, passed away from leukemia at 9 years old.

Greta passed away from leukemia at 9 years old, back in 1965. That was a couple years after the opening of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Bond and her family decided to tie her potential "attention-grabbing" skydive to fundraising for the hospital.

"She was a beautiful girl, and she herself was so full of spunk," Bond said. "She lost her battle fighting, but there's a lot of little kids out there that need help, so I'm jumping for their life. I'm jumping for life."