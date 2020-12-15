9,411 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Tuesday; 79 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 9,411 Tuesday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 1,143,794.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 19,714, an increase of 79 since Monday's update. In addition, a total of 283 non-Floridians have died in the state.

Locally, Polk County reported seven new deaths; Citrus, Hernando, and Sarasota each reported four, Highlands and Pinellas each reported two, while Sumter reported one.

Of the 1,143,794 cases, 1,124,742 are Florida residents while 19,052 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 66,548

Pinellas: 38,457

Sarasota: 16,031

Manatee: 18,912

Sumter: 4,067

Polk: 31,568

Citrus: 5,646

Hernando: 6,097

Pasco: 18,190

Highlands: 4,368

DeSoto: 2,658

Hardee: 1,894

Florida new resident cases in orange; new resident deaths in gray. Note: Deaths usually appear to be trending down because of the delay in confirming the last few days of data. Source: Fla. Dept. of Health.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Tuesday, 5,104 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19; in total, 58,612 have been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

Source: Fla. Department of Health

The number of new cases had generally been trending down in the fall, mirroring the number of tests being given. But it has begun to increase again. The 11,699 new cases reported Friday was the highest single-day increase since July.

The rate of positive new tests has declined from its summertime peak, remaining below 10% for several months, but it has also begun to increase again. It was at 9.64% on Monday, the most recent date available.

After peaking in July, the number of deaths also began a downward trend in August that continued through October -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days, and data can take days or weeks to validate. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

