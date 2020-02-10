A company you may have never heard of, but you may have tasted their services

From decor and design to plates and glasses, TriMark USA is the country’s largest provider of equipment, supplies and design services to the foodservice industry.

The company recently opened a test kitchen, where restaurants can create new menu items and test out new equipment, without taking time away from their own kitchen.

“We can take it from a blank cocktail napkin and help people visualize and put their dreams onto paper," said Mike, a TriMark USA representative. "We’ll design it with you, we have the equipment, we have the small ware, we have the furniture, you name it; we have everything but the food.”

TriMark USA has been collaborating up with recognizable food chains such as Chick-fil-A and California Pizza Kitchen.

“We work with everybody, from a large scale like Chick-fil-A, to folks who are opening up their first restaurant or their second or third, so we really work with anyone along the spectrum," Mike said.

He said a facility is a gathering place, and the company hopes it provides the inspiration other companies may need.

“Some of these pieces are game-changers. They add efficiency to their operations and can save clients time and money," he said. "There are so many small details that go into making any given menu item you love, we are here to help with all the details.”

