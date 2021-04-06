A family's plea for justice for slain mother

The family of K'mia Simmons brought these two little girls to our interview because they want all of Tampa Bay to see who else was almost hit by those bullets.

"(And now they have to live the rest of their lives) without their mom," said Simmon's mother, Linda Simmons. "This is something hard a child shouldn't have to do. I am still trying to wrap my head around the whole thing."

For one week, K'mia's family has tried to fathom their new reality after she was shot in her car, with bullets barely missing the two kids.

.

"The only thing we can do is take it second by second," said her sister, Lashawn Laster. "People say day by day but day by day is too much because you don't know how you are going to feel in the next second."

As they plan Saturday's funeral, they are also keeping their mind on Praise Lovett Jr, who was K'Mia's boyfriend and believed to be the intended target.

Despite numerous pleas from police - and them - he has yet to tell detectives who was after him.

"They know you know what is going on," Simmons said of police. "So, why don't you do it for her?"

Advertisement

She's one of thirteen to be killed in St. Pete this year, already only two fewer than all of last year. Police have solved all but the two most recent.

"That's hard for our family."

Her sisters came to the spot she was killed, at 18th and 22nd, to pay respects one week later.

"She died in the street like she wasn't loved," said Laster. "And that is far from the truth."

And now these two babies, who were with their mother at the end, will one day hear the story of their own beginning.

"They have to grow up, not alone, but without the comfort of their mother, the love of a mother," said Simmons. "No one can ever give that love."

St. Pete Police say they are getting plenty of tips and that this is a very active investigation.



Along with the CrimeStoppers reward, there is an additional $2,000 reward that has been offered by a private donor for worthwhile information.