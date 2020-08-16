A four month-long 'nightmare' waiting for more answers, Joseph's family says

Local leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement and other activist groups hosted a rally and march calling to re-open the case of Jonas Joseph.

Joseph was shot and killed by Tampa Police Officers on April 28, 2020, after officers tried pulling him over for a traffic violation.

Police say Joseph was spotted driving a car that may have been involved in drive-by shooting days prior. When they tried pulling him over, he tried to get away; hitting a police car then shooting at officers.

The state attorney said the shooting was justified, but activists say there's not enough evidence, arguing TPD and the state attorney are covering something up.

Advertisement

"If Jonas did shoot at the police, they did what they had to do, that's that, but if the police lied about it and murdered him, then they need to be held accountable," said Promise Goodwine with the Tampa Bay Action Committee.

Activists say unseen dashcam video may reveal more details about this case.