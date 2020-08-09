A third of Americans would choose not to get COVID vaccine, poll shows

As doctors work to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, some are pushing back. A new Gallup poll shows more than a third of Americans would not be willing to get the vaccine if it was free and available today.

Drug companies and researchers are racing to develop the first COVID-19 vaccine and it has some wondering just how much of an impact it will really have.

"If we do get a vaccine that is at least partially protective and we can develop ways of treating this thing so it's no longer a really, really serious lethal infection then I think we've won the battle," USF Professor Dr. Thomas Unnasch said.

Right now, numerous drug trials are underway across the world, but there's still no official vaccine proven to be effective in preventing COVID-19. When there is a vaccine, just how effective it will be is still hard to say. This week, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the chances of it being 98 percent effective are slim.

Scientists are hopeful to develop a vaccine that is at least 75% effective, but the FDA has agreed it's willing to accept a safe vaccine so long as it's at least 50% effective.

"People need to keep their expectations at a level where that if we do manage to do this and develop something that is decent that will keep people from dying or getting seriously ill we've basically won. We don't have to eliminate this from the face of the earth completely," Dr. Unnasch said.

Though development continues to expand, not everyone is on board. Now, some are advocating for a vaccine mandate to counter the growing number of people who say they would not vaccinate. In Orlando, the issue sparked protests.

"It's your responsibility to take care of yourself. It's not up to government to tell you to do it and what to do," one protestor said.

Whether you're willing to get vaccine, Dr. Unnasch says it’s bound to be the best weapon in the fight against COVID-19.

By the end of December, public health officials expect to know whether at least one of the vaccines in development is safe and effective.

