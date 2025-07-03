AAA offers free 'Tow to Go' program this July 4th weekend to prevent impaired driving

The Brief AAA is once again offering its "Tow to Go" program this Fourth of July weekend. It's designed as a last resort for people who are unable to drive due to impairment. The program will be available starting Friday, July 4, at 6 p.m., and will run through Monday, July 7, at 6 a.m.



With Fourth of July travel expected to set records this year, AAA is once again offering its "Tow to Go" program in an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road.

What To Know:

The program is available to everyone – including drivers who aren't AAA members – starting Friday, July 4, at 6 p.m., and will run through Monday, July 7, at 6 a.m.

A tow truck will take drivers who request the service, along with their vehicles, to a safe place within a 10-mile radius of pickup.

"Tow to Go" should be used as a last resort, AAA says.

By the numbers:

AAA says nearly one-third of all U.S. traffic deaths involve drunk drivers. In 2023, 12,429 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes.

What you can do:

To request the service, call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO.