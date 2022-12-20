AAA program offering free towing for impaired drivers returns for Christmas, New Year's Day

article

AAA is once again offering its "Tow to Go" program – for members and non-members – as a last defense to keep impaired drivers off the road during the holidays.

The program is available from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 through 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2. The service will be in place to help drivers who may have had a little too much to drink and don’t have a ride home and should be treated as a last resort, AAA says.

The service is only available to one person and their vehicle.

According to AAA, "Tow to Go" aims to remove impaired drivers from roads and get people home safely on nights when impaired driving may be more likely. Between Christmas to New Year’s in 2020, there were 209 drunk driving-related fatalities nationwide, reports the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

A tow truck will take the impaired driver home or to a safe location, but it must be within a 10-mile radius.

The Tow to Go service may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions. The program operates in Florida; Georgia (excluding Savannah); Iowa; Michigan; North Dakota; Nebraska; Tennessee; Wisconsin; Denver; Colorado; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Fort Wayne/South Bend, Indiana.

The number to call is 855-2-TOW-2-GO, which is 855-286-9246.

"Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go," according to AAA. "It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating."