Access to Pinellas barrier islands, Gulf beaches being cut off

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from THU 6:47 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County, Polk County
9
Tornado Warning
until THU 7:00 PM EDT, DeSoto County
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Tornado Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Sumter County, Sarasota County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Pasco County, Manatee County, Hillsborough County, Highlands County, Hernando County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

Access to Pinellas barrier islands, Gulf beaches being cut off

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 26, 2024 5:19pm EDT
Hurricane Helene
FOX 13 News

Hurricane Helene a category 3 storm

FOX 13 chief meteorologist Paul Dellegatto has the latest on Hurricane Helene.

TAMPA - Pinellas County is cutting off access to the barrier islands and Gulf beaches around 6 p.m. Thursday.

If your road is not flooded yet, and it is safe to leave, do so before 6 p.m.

Pinellas County officials say if you do not leave, first responders may not be able to get to you for hours in severe storm conditions. 

Hurricane Helene tracker: Timeline of when to expect storm surge, winds, rain

If you do leave, you are encouraged to turn off the breakers in your home when you leave. 

If your road is already flooded, don't try to get out. Shelter in place in the highest spot inside your home.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: