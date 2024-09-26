Access to Pinellas barrier islands, Gulf beaches being cut off

Pinellas County is cutting off access to the barrier islands and Gulf beaches around 6 p.m. Thursday.

If your road is not flooded yet, and it is safe to leave, do so before 6 p.m.

Pinellas County officials say if you do not leave, first responders may not be able to get to you for hours in severe storm conditions.

Hurricane Helene tracker: Timeline of when to expect storm surge, winds, rain

If you do leave, you are encouraged to turn off the breakers in your home when you leave.

If your road is already flooded, don't try to get out. Shelter in place in the highest spot inside your home.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: