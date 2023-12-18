Accused DUI driver arrested after Largo crash injures 2: LPD

Two people were hospitalized, and one person was arrested following a crash late Sunday night.

According to the Largo Police Department, a Chevrolet Trax was making a left turn from westbound East Bay Dr. south into the East Bay Plaza when the driver pulled in front of an oncoming Hyundai Genesis shortly before midnight.

Police say both vehicles were damaged to the point they were both deemed inoperable.

The driver of the Hyundai and one of the passengers were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured, according to police, and was arrested for DUI.

The road was closed until about 3 a.m. while police investigated.

