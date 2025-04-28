Accused DUI driver swims to shore after crashing into Bay: SPPD
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A suspected DUI driver was arrested after police said she drove into the Bay early Monday morning.
The backstory:
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Cassandra Kaiser, 27, drove through the intersection of Central Ave and Bayshore Dr. NE and went into the water around 2:30 a.m.
Police say Kaiser was able to escape and swim to shore.
Cassandra Kaiser mugshot courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
While investigating, officers determined that Kaiser was impaired and taken into custody.
Kaiser was charged with Driving Under the Influence.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the St. Petersburg Police Department.
