Accused DUI driver who crashed into Pinellas County ambulance, injuring 3 behind bars

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The driver accused of crashing into a Pinellas County ambulance and injuring three people nearly two weeks ago is now behind bars.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Willie Lee Daniels, 41, was arrested by deputies with its Major Accident Investigation Team on Tuesday. He's now facing multiple charges, including three counts of DUI, three counts of reckless driving and three counts of fleeing and eluding.

According to investigators, Daniels rammed into the ambulance on East Bay Drive and North Missouri Avenue on May 18. This happened while he was speeding away from Pinellas County deputies who were trying to pull him over in the early morning hours of that Saturday.

RELATED: 4 hospitalized, driver hits ambulance after speeding away from Pinellas County deputies: Officials

Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

Deputies said they first saw the driver in 2014 BMW X1 at around 2:44 a.m. on May 18. When they tried to stop him for a traffic violation, authorities said he initially stopped, but quickly made a U-turn and sped off.

Officials said Daniels headed north on Seminole Boulevard from Ulmerton Road.

When Daniels was accused of slamming into the Pinellas County ambulance, medic Derrick Gil, 25, was driving as the other medic, Ashley Markel, 28, was treating a 70-year-old patient in the back of the vehicle.

Courtesy: Bobby Zampetti.

Officials said the ambulance was going about 35 MPH when it entered the intersection of East Bay Drive and North Missouri Avenue. Investigators said the light was also green.

READ: Critically injured Citrus County deputy honored for service amid family's health care concerns

Daniels was speeding north when he entered the intersection and hit the ambulance, according to the sheriff's office. The ambulance spun and turned on its side, according to PCSO.

Gil was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries while Daniels, Markel and the 70-year-old patient were taken with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said at the time.

Immediately after, authorities said criminal charges were pending against Daniels, saying they believed speed and impairment were factors in the crash. Daniels was taken to the Pinellas County Jail on Tuesday, and deputies said they are continuing to investigate the crash.