Accused ghost vandal thought it was OK because graffiti in Tarpon Springs was ‘poor artwork’: Document

A so-called ‘graffiti ghost’ artist has been arrested weeks after spoofed spirits began popping up around Tarpon Springs.

Christopher Thomas Rhodes, 34, is accused of painting cartoon ghosts throughout the city and signing them with "c+r".

Police say the cartoon ghosts began popping up across the city. Image is courtesy of the Tarpon Springs Police Department.

Tarpon Springs Police say Rhodes painted a poltergeist on a metal traffic control box, which is owned and maintained by the Pinellas County signal shop.

In an unrelated case, video was sent to the media to try to identify a suspect.

Police released images of the suspect on social media in June asking for help identifying him. Images are courtesy of the Tarpon Springs Police Department.

Shortly afterward, the manager where Rhodes works called the police and said he recognized him from the video.

Police say the manager also told them that Rhodes had been bragging about committing the vandalism.

Christopher Rhodes mugshot courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

C.R. is also the suspect’s initials.

According to police, Rhodes admitted to the graffiti and said he didn’t think it was a big deal because he thought other graffiti in the area was "poor artwork."

Rhodes has been charged with criminal mischief. He is also facing four other counts of criminal mischief charges from a different arrest on July 3, 2024.

