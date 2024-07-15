Florida man in U-Haul leads Citrus County deputies on chase before crashing into fence, tree

An Inverness man is behind bars after deputies say he led them on a chase in a U-Haul van.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, when a deputy tried to pull over a white U-Haul van for running a stop sign at N. Page Ave. off East Norvell Bryant Highway, the driver, later identified as Michael Allen Pierce Jr., 27, took off.

Deputies say Pierce Jr. continued driving eastbound and quickly turned on N. Croft Ave., initiating a pursuit.

With a deputy chasing him, Pierce Jr. reached speeds of nearly 80 miles an hour while traveling down Croft Avenue, according to CCSO.

Other deputies in the area say they set up stopsticks to disable the U-Haul.

One of the devices, according to CCSO, struck the driver's side front and rear tires near the intersection of Croft Ave. and Gulf to Lake Highway (SR 44).

Investigators say Pierce Jr. then continued through Inverness, reaching speeds of 70 mph before running a red light at S. Montgomery Ave. and SR 44.

Deputies say they saw the driver’s side tires of the van start to shred and spark as Pierce Jr. was approaching Eden Drive.

Yet, he continued driving away from law enforcement officers even after running the stop sign at Eden Dr. and Old Floral City Road.

Investigators say Pierce Jr. reached speeds of 60 mph as he drove down the narrow, winding road, before trying to double back once he hit the dead-end on Moccasin Slough Road.

Pierce Jr. ended up crashing the U-Haul through a wooden fence and hitting a tree before deputies say he finally stopped the van.

After crashing, investigators say Pierce Jr. bolted on foot before deputies caught up to him and placed him in handcuffs.

Pierce Jr. has been charged with fleeing/eluding with disregard for safety, criminal mischief, reckless driving with property damage, resisting an officer without violence, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

He has no set bond.

