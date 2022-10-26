Accused Seminole Heights murderer Howell Trae Donaldson doesn’t want to be called a serial killer

The man dubbed the "Seminole Heights serial killer" doesn’t want the moniker used during his trial.

October marks five years since prosecutors say Howell Trae Donaldson went on a random killing spree in Seminole Heights.

Donaldson, however, doesn't want to be called "serial killer" or "the Seminole Heights serial killer." In fact, he wants those labels banned from his trial next summer.

In a new court filing, Donaldson's legal team says those phrases will taint the jury pool and won't allow Donaldson to have a fair trial.

In a recent response filed by the state, prosecutors are not fighting it, which means the judge will likely bar the lawyers from saying it.

Prosecutors say he gunned down four innocent people — Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa, and Ronald Felton — who all happened to be walking alone.

Police released home surveillance video of the suspected gunman, but investigators had very few solid leads.

Donaldson was eventually arrested at work after a McDonald’s manager in Ybor City turned over the food bag with a .40 caliber Glock handgun he had given her to hold.

Later, prosecutors announced they would be seeking the death penalty.

Last fall, Tampa judge Samantha Ward sided with the defense and decided to split all four cases and have a separate trial for each of the victims.

But now, the defense has had a change of heart. Court records show they want all four cases included in a single trial. They point to a recent appellate court ruling that will allow the other murders to be mentioned in each trial because of ballistic evidence linking all four cases. A ruling on this issue is expected soon.

Donaldson's trial is set for the summer of 2023.