Accused Seminole Heights serial killer to face four separate murder trials

The accused Seminole Heights serial killer will have four separate trials instead of one long one, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Attorneys for Howell ‘Trae’ Donaldson III had asked for separate trials, a request prosecutors opposed.

Donaldson is accused in the 2017 murders of Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa, and Ronald Felton.

In court documents filed this summer, his attorneys claimed evidence of each murder might help bolster proof in the other murders. They claimed that would stack the deck against Donaldson and the result would not be a fair trial.

The judge apparently agreed, ruling this morning that Donaldson would indeed have four separate trials.

It was not immediately clear when those trials might begin.



