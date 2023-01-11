Active, retired Special Operations personnel become part of Tampa Bay area since establishment of SOCOM

Tampa's MacDill Air Force Base is the home of US Special Operation Command (SOCOM). Since the command was established in 1987, it’s active and retired personnel have become part of the local community.

Jay Powers is the head wrestling coach at Plant High School in Tampa. He retired as an Army Special Forces Colonel after 26 years of service and deployments that included Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. He said he’s enjoyed the rigorous physical and combatant training that Special Forces requires.

"When I was in stressful command positions, I could go and train, and I would forget everything else in my mind," Powers said. "When someone is trying to choke you out or break your arm, you forget everything else."

Tampa resident Troy Daland, who now owns an air conditioning company, served for 25 years in Air Force Special Operations.

"I think people looking to push themselves kind of gravitate toward this community," said Daland. "I think a lot of guys and girls are like, ‘Oh man, this seems cool.' They go try it out, and they either fall in love with it or they fail out of it."

Many who finish their military careers decide to stay close to Special Operations Command in Tampa.

"The first time I came down here I was at SOCOM as a major in 2009," said Powers. "My wife loved it, so after that it was always, ‘How do we get back down to Tampa?’"

Powers uses what he learned in the military as a leadership consultant and also as a high school coach. He said the lessons are similar.

"When we focus on character, intensity and teamwork, that’s what’s necessary to succeed in life," he said.

Along with his business, Daland serves as president of the Special Operations Memorial Foundation, which honors Special Operations personnel who have died in combat and training.

He said he still enjoys the camaraderie in the Special Operations community.

"I was just thankful for coming down here, and what a spot Tampa is," said Daland.