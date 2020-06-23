Adorable leopard cubs enjoy playtime at San Diego Zoo

A pair of rare Amur leopard cubs were seen in their outdoor habitat at the San Diego Zoo enjoying some quality playtime and showing their natural behavior.

The unnamed cubs put on a show at the recently-reopened zoo. They were seen exploring their new habitat, climbing trees, and playing with their mother, Satka.

The adorable cubs were introduced to the public for the first time this past weekend when the zoo reopened after being closed for the pandemic.

With fewer than 100 Amur leopards believed to be left in the wild, they are the rarest big cats on the planet.

