Adorable toddler delights in sunset run with seagulls

Caesar Robinson had the time of his life as he ran through a large flock of seagulls at sunset near Little Mutton Island in Coffs Harbour, on June 24.

The two-year-old was enjoying his run with parents Mylchie and Zac Robinson who recently moved to the area.

“During low tide you can walk out from Park Beach to Little Mutton Bird Island. Caesar loves a sunset with seagulls!” his father told Storyful. “The winter beach weather is incredible. The water is 22 degrees.”

The Robinsons recently moved to the area and have just opened Frances Street Corner Store and Tin Donkey coffee. “We are loving our move. It is paradise here during a challenging time and a wonderful place for tourists.”

