AdventHealth suspends COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees

AdventHealth says it will no longer require its 83,000 employees to get vaccinated.

In a memo sent out to employees, the hospital system said that they have decided to suspend all vaccination requirements.

However, employees are still required to report their vaccination status, they said.

The statement sent out by AdventHealth said, in part, "due to recent decisions by the federal courts to block the CMS vaccine mandate, we are suspending all vaccination requirements prescribed by this mandate."

The Office of Governor Ron DeSantis has also sent out a statement in response to AdventHealth's decision, stating "We welcome AdventHealth's decision to comply with state law to protect Floridians' jobs and to ensure our state's healthcare system can continue functioning smoothly."

