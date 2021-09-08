Adventure Island water park to stay open year-round with heated pools

article

Water park aficionados will now be able to make a splash all year round right here in Tampa.

Adventure Island, the sister park to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, was previously a seasonal water park, but will now stay open all year long.

When the temperatures dip in Tampa, guests will still be able to enjoy the lazy river, water slides and pools – all thanks to new heaters that the park says will keep water temperatures comfortable any time of year.

(Courtesy: Adventure Island)

Adventure Island is also opening its first full-service bar, called the Hang Ten Tiki Bar, starting Friday, Sept. 10.

The bar will offer local beers, signature cocktails, frozen drinks, a selection of local and international rums, and will also have non-alcohol options available for those under 21.

They will also serve a menu of seasonal small bites, including a soft pretzel, empanadas, and a local Gulf smoked fish dip with a pineapple relish.

(Courtesy: Adventure Island)

