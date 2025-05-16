Advisory lifted for popular Pinellas County beaches, bacteria at 'acceptable level'

The Brief The Florida Department of Health has lifted its advisory for Clearwater Beach, Sand Key and Indian Rocks Beach. Previous water samples showed high levels of enterococci, indicating fecal pollution. Health officials say the most recent tests showed "acceptable levels" of bacteria.



The Florida Department of Health has lifted its advisory for three Pinellas County beaches that previously showed high levels of bacteria in the water.

The backstory:

On Thursday, FDOH issued an advisory for Clearwater Beach, Sand Key and Indian Rocks Beach, cautioning against swimming due to potential health risks.

Advisories issued for three Pinellas County beaches due to high levels of bacteria have been lifted.

Health officials said water samples showed elevated levels of enterococci, indicating fecal pollution that may have come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and/or human sewage.

On Friday morning, the health department said the latest water samples taken from each beach show acceptable levels of bacteria under state guidelines.

READ: St. Pete discusses two proposed downtown projects that include hotel, 2 high-rise apartment buildings

What you can do:

For a closer look at the latest test results from beaches around the state, click here.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Department of Health and previous FOX 13 News reports.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: