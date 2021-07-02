After 15-hour pause, rescue efforts resume at Surfside condo collapse site with demolition planning underway

Crews resumed their search efforts of the site of the Surfside condo collapse. The operation was suspended for most of Thursday due to concerns about the rest of the structure possibly falling.

The rescue work was halted early Thursday after crews noticed widening cracks and up to a foot of movement in a large column. Task force leaders met with FEMA and came up with a plan to safely resume digging. There have been 18 confirmed dead since the 12-story condo collapsed last Thursday, and 145 people are still missing.

On Thursday afternoon, after receiving a command briefing, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden met with grieving families and first responders, which includes Task Force 3, made up of crews from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, the city of Tampa, and St. Petersburg.

"It's just hard as hell to deal with, even psychologically, and I just wanted to say thank you," he said Thursday during the visit. "Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you."

Officials said the county’s structural engineer assessed the remaining condo tower and does not believe it poses a risk to search-and-rescue teams.

Florida officials are working on plans to tear down what’s left of a partially collapsed oceanfront condominium building after concerns about the structure’s instability prompted a 15-hour halt to the search for survivors.

After rescue efforts resumed Thursday evening, officials said they had started planning for the likely demolition of the remaining structure even as searchers continue to comb the rubble pile beneath it.

President Joe Biden alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (L) speaking about the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, during a briefing in Miami Beach, on July 1, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Scott Nacheman, a FEMA structures specialist, said engineers are looking at different methods for the demolition and how to proceed "to make the site safe for ongoing rescue operations."

Nacheman said that if the building comes down, there initially will be a slowdown in the rescue operation. But he said the demolition of the structure would create a safer working environment that could allow more personnel on the site and accelerate the pace of the work.

He said it would likely be weeks before officials schedule the demolition.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the decision about the demolition needs to be made "extremely carefully and methodically," considering the potential impact on the pile of debris and the effect on the search.

No one has been rescued since the first hours after the collapse.

"This is life and death," Biden said during a briefing. "We can do it, just the simple act of everyone doing what needs to be done, makes a difference."

"There’s gonna be a lot of pain and anxiety and suffering and even the need for psychological help in the days and months that follow," he said. "And so, we’re not going anywhere."

The Associated Press contributed to this report