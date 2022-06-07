After 2 deadly shootings in 1 day, Tampa police highlight nearly 80 guns stolen from unlocked cars

After two deadly shootings in East Tampa Monday, Tampa police pointed out that nearly 80 guns have been reported stolen from unlocked cars in the city this year.

It's not clear if a stolen gun was involved in the shooting death of a 21-year-old at a gas station at Columbus and 14th Monday afternoon. Investigators say a 15-year-old and a 24-year-old were both armed and involved in the shooting. The 15-year-old was hit by a bullet and hospitalized.

Tampa's new chief of police, Mary O'Connor, said no arrests had been made, but "the gun violence has to end, right now."

MORE: TPD: Two East Tampa shootings leave one dead, two injured

"And I think we all have to agree and it is time for action," O'Connor said.

Don Brown helped the 21-year-old victim as he lay on the pavement, about to die.

"We thought it was a movie going on. It didn't even look real," Brown said.

He says his niece, a toddler, was playing outside when the argument erupted into gunfire. Academy Prep Center middle school is also nearby.

"That is not called for," he said. "Anybody could have gotten killed. Anybody could have gotten hurt."

At the second shooting, which happened less than two hours later and three miles away, a man was killed after what neighbors said sounded like a brief argument and a few shots.

Police blocked off a baseball hat nearby, which may have been dropped by the shooter as they ran off.

"We have very good leads that we are working on in order to identify who that suspect is," said O'Connor.

The chief summoned community leaders beg for the public to band together to stop these incidents before they happen.

She said 78 guns have been stolen from unlocked cars this year.

Meanwhile, Don Brown had this suggestion: "Kids need to do something more than to have some free time to walk around and do nothing… When you have time to walk around, there's trouble. They need somewhere to go versus nowhere."

The chief said police are scouring social media posts that may give clues about how arguments turned into violence.