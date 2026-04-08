Agape Flights breaks ground on new hangar to help expand its mission reach

The Brief Agape Flights has been operating for 45 years, following the vision of Keith and Clara Starkey, who saw the need to support missionaries in the Caribbean. They routinely transport supplies to parts of the Caribbean and expand their reach when natural disasters strike. In February, Agape Flights lost two Patrick Decker and Kory Elleby two of their pilots to a plane crash in Haiti. CEO Allen Speer said their loss has given them even more purpose in their work.



On Wednesday morning, Agape Flights broke ground on a new hangar that will enable them to continue their work.

In February, Agape Flights lost two Patrick Decker and Kory Elleby, two of its pilots, to a plane crash in Haiti.

CEO Allen Speer said their loss has given them even more purpose in their work, delivering much-needed supplies and cargo to missionaries serving Haiti, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic and Cuba.

It's a mission Agape Flights has never backed down from. Even after facing tragedy, when two of their pilots were killed in a crash.

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The backstory:

For 45 years, Agape Flights has worked to support missionaries in the Caribbean. It's a need that continues to grow.

"Today marks not just the beginning, but a commitment. A commitment to carry the mission forward," said Agape Flights CEO Allen Speer.

Agape Flights routinely transport supplies to the areas and after natural disasters, get even busier as they expand their reach to other areas that need help.

Space has grown tight at their current hangar at the Venice Municipal Airport.

Dig deeper:

A new hangar facility will allow a large airplane to bring more cargo, mail and relief supplies.

The first phase of their expansion is a $2.4 million dollar undertaking and has been in the works for the last three years.

"As we break ground, we do so with purpose and with remembrance," Speer explained.

During Wednesday's groundbreaking, Speer remembered not only Agape Flight's founding family, Keith and Clara Starkey, but also Decker and Elleby, the pilots who lost their lives during a plane crash in February while delivering supplies to Haiti.

What they're saying:

"These two pilots lived out God’s unconditional love. Their lives were not only committed to the mission, they were a reflection of it. Korey, in particular, had this deep desire to see this hangar and see this expansion become a reality. He understood what it would mean for our mission partners, for their reach, for their impact and their ability to share the gospel," said Speer.

Speer said the loss of Decker and Elleby has weighed heavily on all who knew them but has given them even more purpose.

"The event of February 5 has really shaken us in many ways, but it has not diverted us from our mission in fact it has propelled us even more intentionally," he said.

What's next:

Agape Flights is now looking at a larger airplane with the ability to bring more cargo and supplies to missionaries.

To extend their reach and mission, while honoring their two friends and pilots who gave their all.

"We have to remember that God called us to this and assigned us to this and we will do it with excellence and the enthusiasm and motivation that you see in me today. We will continue moving forward," said Speer.

Speer said the hangar expansion should be completed by early 2027.

Agape Flights has one plane they are using right now to transfer about 2,500 pounds of supplies.

The future plane they are looking at for the hangar can hold upwards of 6,000 pounds.