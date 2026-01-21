AI data centers use massive amounts of power and water, Florida lawmakers want new rules

The Brief A Florida Senate committee unanimously advanced a bill that would regulate large data centers. Supporters say the measure protects power grids, water supplies, and everyday utility customers. Critics warn it could make Florida less attractive to tech companies.



Florida lawmakers are moving forward with a bill aimed at putting restrictions on large data centers. These are massive facilities that power everything from streaming video to artificial intelligence.

Senate Bill 484 cleared its first major hurdle Tuesday, passing the Senate Regulated Industries Committee on a unanimous vote. The proposal now heads to additional committees.

What are data centers?

Data centers are large, warehouse-style buildings filled with rows of computer servers. They store, process, and transmit digital information used for cloud storage, email, streaming services, and artificial intelligence tools.

Because of the equipment inside, data centers consume enormous amounts of electricity and water, often comparable to the needs of a small city, primarily to keep servers from overheating.

Why are lawmakers stepping in?

Across the country, data centers have sparked backlash from communities concerned about strained power grids, water use, noise, and tax or development deals negotiated with little public input.

Florida lawmakers backing SB 484 say the bill is designed to address those concerns before data center growth accelerates further in the state.

What would the bill do?

The proposal would ban state and local governments from signing nondisclosure agreements that prevent the public from learning about proposed data center projects.

It would also require large data centers to pay the full cost of electric infrastructure needed to serve them, preventing those costs from being shifted to regular utility customers. Utilities would be allowed to curtail power to these facilities during emergencies to protect the grid.

On the environmental side, the bill tightens water permitting rules, requiring public hearings, detailed water use plans, and the use of reclaimed water when feasible.

The legislation also makes clear that cities and counties retain authority over zoning and land use decisions involving data centers.

What's next:

Supporters say the bill brings transparency and protects critical resources. Opponents argue it could discourage tech investment.

SB 484 still has several committee stops ahead before it can reach the full Florida Senate.