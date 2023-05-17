AI technology takes center stage at PoweredUp Tech Conference in St. Pete

Artificial Intelligence was one of the hottest topics at Wednesday's PoweredUp Tech Conference in St. Petersburg, which was hosted by Tampa Bay Tech.

It's also one of the most hotly contested new technologies with calls for regulations coming from both sides of the political aisle.

Concerns grow over potential job losses, inequity, misinformation and even in extreme examples fears of a Hollywood-style AI takeover.

"I don't see it as taking over, I see it as being a help," said Sandy Carter, a keynote speaker at PoweredUp and COO of Unstoppable Domains.

She's a proponent of AI, but also agrees there needs to be regulation. This week, the head of OpenAI – which runs ChatGPT – called on congress to do just that.

"For example, any data that goes into train can bias the output, therefore you need to watch out for unconscious bias," Carter said.

She also wants to see rules regarding safety, including the kinds of "AI advice" that can be offered.

Meanwhile, when it comes to jobs being lost to artificial intelligence, she predicts it may not be as bad as you might think.

"I would say there will be the same number of jobs, they'll just be different types of jobs," Carter said.

Helpful uses that come from using AI are finding their way into many different career field, including research and medical work.