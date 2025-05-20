Airbnb pulls the plug on summer parties

The Brief Airbnb is using a machine to flag certain booking attempts in order to crack down on parties. Depending on what it finds-- it will then block or redirect users to an alternative accommodation on the platform. If your reservation was flagged, but you weren't intending on having a party - you can contact support and sign a contract promising not to do so, called an anti-party attestation.



Heads up for anyone planning to rent a house this holiday weekend; Airbnb’s anti-party system will be in effect for Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends.

How it Works:

The system uses machine learning to flag certain booking attempts by looking at a range of factors, like the type of listing booked, how long the stay is, if the booking is last minute and if the potential booker has had complaints about parties or concerning behavior before.

Depending on what it finds-- it will then block or redirect users to an alternative accommodation on the platform.

What they're saying:

"We've already seen a remarkable amount of progress through introduction of this technology," said Airbnb’s Emilie Simons. "Since 2020, there's been a 46% decrease in reported parties in Florida. Just last year in 2024, across these major summer holiday party weekends, Fourth of July and Memorial Day, about 7,400 people were deterred from having a party. "

In Florida, last year's overall rate of listings reported for a parties was 0.08%, so the defense technology appears to be working.

According to Airbnb, parties are still extremely rare.

Year-round, they do have a community disturbance policy in place where hosts and guests can face consequences if they violate it.

The company warned if you beat the system – and decide to throw a house party in an Airbnb anyway – you could get the boot from the platform altogether.

What you can do:

If your reservation was flagged, but you weren't intending on having a party - you can contact support and sign a contract promising not to do so, called an anti-party attestation.

