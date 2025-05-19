Sheriff Grady Judd to share updates Monday after 'violent death' at Bartow group home
BARTOW, Fla. - Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is holding a press conference on Monday at 4 p.m. to share more details about a death at an independent group living home in Bartow.
What we know:
Judd says the "violent death" prompted a murder investigation after the 81-year-old male victim was found on Sunday morning at a group home that is owned by ET Care.
Law enforcement is investigating a "violent death" at a group home in Bartow, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
The victim was last seen on Saturday evening, according to investigators.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Bartow Police Department with the investigation.
What we don't know:
No other information about the victim or any possible suspects has been released.
